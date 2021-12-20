Hochul confident Bills' stadium deal can be done by March

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — New York governor Kathy Hochul on Monday expressed confidence she can reach a deal involving hundreds of millions of dollars in public funding to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in time to be included on the state’s budget due in April.
Hochul said she has provided the team two timelines to negotiate an agreement by either the end of the year or extend talks through March. The governor added the Bills will have the final say whether to have the new facility based near their current home in Orchard Park or downtown.