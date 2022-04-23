Hintz scores 2 for playoff-contending Stars in 3-2 win STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer April 23, 2022 Updated: April 23, 2022 11:16 p.m.
1 of11 Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) sits on the ice after he scored a goal against Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger (60) and defenseman Adam Larsson (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 23, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) defends the goal against Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 23, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates his goal with teammates Derrick Pouliot (51) and Carson Soucy (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, April 23, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) scores a goal against Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger (60) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 23, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg (21) and Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) skate for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 23, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) and Dallas Stars left wing Michael Raffl (18) try to control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 23, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Dallas Stars center Vladislav Namestnikov (92) yells after scoring a goal as teammate Fredrik Karlstrom (51) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Dallas, Saturday, April 23, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored two goals in a span of about two minutes to pull Dallas even in the second, and Vladislav Namestnikov got the game-winner soon after to give the playoff-contending Stars a much-needed 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.
Not only did the Stars overcome an early two-goal deficit, they rebounded from losing all three games on their trip to Canada that was made even more miserable because of travel issues on the way home.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS