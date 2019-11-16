Hillhouse rallies past Foran in SCC tussle

MILFORD — In a game of big plays, the Hillhouse game with Foran came down to the big boys up front when the Academics defeated the Lions 44-34 at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex on Friday.

Coach Reggie Lytle’s Hillhouse club won for the fourth time in five weeks to move to 4-5. With the loss, Foran dipped to 4-4.

Down 34-22 at the half, Hillhouse ran between the tackles. Shameen Brown carried the load with five chain-moving runs to set up Danelle Turner’s 16-yard touchdown run. With 6:48 gone in the third, the Acs were within four.

A goal line stand denied Foran on its next possession and Hillhouse went 99 yards to take the lead on Kelley’s brilliant 78-yard catch-and-carry touchdown.

Demelle Turner ran in from 2 yards out for the Acs final score.

“All the coaches play calling is what helped us,” said Turner, who threw for three touchdowns and ran for two scores. “We just took it, executed the plays, played defense and never gave up on ourselves. This game was really personal because we have to to finish the season out strong.”

Foran broke on top 21-0 and 28-8 behind the passing of Andrew Janik, the receiving of Will Phelan and Jack Dawid, and the running of Teddy Mauro and Joe Cappello.

Corey Wallace got the Academics on the board with a 55-yard run five plays into the second quarter to make it 28-8 after the two-point conversion pass from Turner to Tyrone Kelley.

Turner next connected with Gary Moore Jr. for a 45-yard TD.

Janik ran for his second touchdown, a 3-yard run, for a 34-14 Lion lead with 1:17 left in the half.

Hillhouse began its comeback in earnest with a 4-play, 49-yard drive to score on Kelley’s 25-yard pass from Turner with only 31 seconds remaining in the first half.

Janik threw to Dawid for a 1-yard TD, and ran for an 11-yard score, before Mauro scored on a 1-yard run for the 21-0 lead only three plays into the second quarter.

FALLEN COMRADE

Hillhouse running back Shameen Brown was a main catalyst for the Academics second-half performance. With time running down, the stellar senior injured his leg and had to leave the field via ambulance to an ovation from the Lions’ Senior Night crowd and sendoffs from his teammates.



HILLHOUSE 44, FORAN 34