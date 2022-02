CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Robert Hight raced to his second straight Funny Car to open the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, beating Matt Hagan on Sunday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals.

In a matchup of two three-time season champions at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Hight had a 3.837-second run at 330.39 mph in as Chevrolet Camaro SS. He edged No. 1 qualifier Hagan to deny Tony Stewart his first victory as an NHRA team owner. Hight has 55 career victories.