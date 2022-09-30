Hertha winger Boëtius has testicle removed, no chemotherapy

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Sebastian Gollnow/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boëtius had a testicle with a malignant tumor removed and won't need chemotherapy, the club said on Friday.

“Follow-up treatment is not necessary because the intervention by Dr. Sebastian Hofbauer … took place at a very early stage. That’s according to subsequent examinations,” Hertha said of the operation that took place on Sept. 23. “Our No. 10 will be able to return to the field in just a few weeks.”