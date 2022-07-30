Hernández hits go-ahead 3-run HR, Blue Jays beat Tigers 5-3

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored twice and the Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 Saturday, Toronto’s 11th win in 14 games.

Guerrero stayed in the game after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch from Detroit right-hander Derek Law in Toronto’s four–run sixth. Guerrero went down in pain after being hit and stayed down while receiving treatment before taking first base.

Blue Jays right-hander Trevor Richards (3-1) got two outs to earn the win. Yimi Garcia pitched 1 2/3 innings and Jordan Romano finished for his AL-leading 23rd save in 26 chances, ending it by retiring Javier Báez on a deep fly ball to the warning track in left with a runner at first.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in Guerrero with an RBI single in the first, but Riley Green and Kody Clemens each drove in a run in the fifth and Jonathan Schoop added an RBI single in the sixth to put the Tigers up 3-1.

After George Springer beat out the back end of a double play in the bottom of the sixth, Law (0-1) plunked Guerrero, and Gurriel reached on Law’s fielding error. Bo Bichette hit a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch advanced both runners before Hernández hit his 14th home run, a 424-foot drive to center.

Tigers right-hander Drew Hutchison allowed one run and two hits in five innings against his former team, but the bullpen couldn’t make it stand up.

Law was making his season debut after being promoted from the taxi squad before the game. He allowed four runs, none earned, in one inning.

Right-hander Ross Stripling started for Toronto, allowing two runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Bichette returned to shortstop after being held out of the starting lineup Friday because of a sore left shoulder. Springer, who didn’t play Friday because of a sore right elbow, was the designated hitter.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Manager A.J. Hinch said LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will report to Detroit’s spring training facility in Florida on Sunday and could pitch for Class A Lakeland next week. Rodriguez signed a five-year, $77 million contract last November but has not pitched for the Tigers since May 18, when he left a game against Tampa Bay in the first inning with sprained ribs. Rodriguez was placed on the restricted list June 13 because of personal reasons. He is 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA in eight starts.

Blue Jays: Manager John Schneider said RHP Alek Manoah was feeling better Saturday, one day after leaving Friday’s start in the sixth inning after being hit on the right elbow by Schoop’s comebacker.

ROSTER MOVES

Tigers: Detroit selected Law from Triple-A Toledo and returned substitute player RHP Bryan Garcia to Triple-A.

Blue Jays: Toronto recalled RHP Trent Thornton from Triple-A Buffalo and optoned RHP Max Castillo to Triple-A.

DAD’S OLD OFFICE

Detroit’s Kody Clemens started at first base, his first career appearance in the city where dad Roger won back-to-back AL Cy Young awards pitching for the Blue Jays in 1996 and 1997.

TUNE UP

Schneider arranged for a local Toronto DJ to perform in the Blue Jays clubhouse before the game. Springer was spotted dancing along a clubhouse corridor as the music blared.

UP NEXT

Tigers RHP Garrett Hill (1-2, 5.63) starts Sunday’s series finale against Blue Jays RHP José Berríos (7-4, 5.20). Berríos is 6-2 in 13 career games against Detroit, including 12 starts.

