Hernández, Guerrero homer to back Gausman, Jays top Cubs 5-3
IAN HARRISON, Associated Press
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Tuesday night.
Kevin Gausman pitched six solid innings to win his second straight decision as the Blue Jays won back-to-back games after losing their previous three. Toronto is in position for an AL wild card.