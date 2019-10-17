Henrique scores twice as Anaheim rallies to beat Buffalo 5-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique scored twice and Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and two assists, helping the Anaheim Ducks beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist for Anaheim, and Ryan Getzlaf scored the Ducks' first power-play goal of the season. Josh Manson added two assists and John Gibson made 31 saves.

Led by Henrique and Silfverberg, Anaheim rallied after Buffalo scored the first two goals.

Henrique got the Ducks on the board with 1:20 remaining in the first period when he redirected Manson's shot past Linus Ullmark. He then got his third goal in the past two games with 13 seconds left in the second, making it 4-2 when he converted a feed into the slot from Max Comtois.

Silfverberg added an empty-net goal late in the third period to put it out of reach.

Victor Olofsson scored his team-leading sixth power-play goal for the Sabres, who absorbed their first regulation loss after a 5-0-1 start. Jack Eichel also scored for Buffalo, and Ullmark stopped 26 shots.

Buffalo entered with the league's best power play with nine goals in 21 opportunities, but was 1 for 7 with the man advantage.

Eichel opened the scoring at 7:35 when he cut to the net and beat Gibson on his glove side. Eichel stole the puck from Manson near the Buffalo blue line, skated up the wing and then made a nifty move in front of the net for his seventh goal of the season.

Olofsson made it 2-0 nine minutes later when he took Sam Reinhart's pass and buried a wrist shot midway through Buffalo's power play. His first eight goals have come with the man advantage, which is an NHL record.

Rakell tied it at 2 less than a minute into the second after a centering pass from Silfverberg, who forced a turnover deep in the Buffalo zone. Getzlaf then gave the Ducks the lead at 9:14 when he fired a one-timer after a cross-ice pass by Sam Steel. It was Anaheim's first power-play goal in 18 opportunities, ending its second-longest drought to start a season.

NOTES: Sabres LW Jeff Skinner got the 200th assist of his 10-year career with the second assist on Olofsson's goal. ... Eichel has three goals and nine points in nine games against the Ducks along with a four-game point streak.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Make the 30-mile trip north on I-5 to face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Ducks: Continue their three-game homestand on Friday against Carolina.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports