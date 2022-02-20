Henrique, Deslauriers power Ducks past Canucks 7-4
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Adam Henrique and Nicolas Deslauriers each scored two goals and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a four-game winless streak with a 7-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.
Troy Terry added a goal and an assist, and Richard Rakell and Sam Steel also scored for the Ducks, who were 0-3-1 in their previous four games. Trevor Zegras had three assists.