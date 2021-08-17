Hendricks keeps Reds in check as Cubs end 12-game skid, 2-1 MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Aug. 17, 2021
CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Hendricks became the first 14-game winner in the majors, Ian Happ homered and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.
Hendricks (14-5) gave up three hits in six innings — the only big one a two-out homer by Nick Castellanos in the sixth — as Chicago won for the first time since Aug. 4 in Colorado. The Cubs are 3-15 since selling off their biggest stars at the trade deadline last month.