Henderson helps No. 5 South Carolina beat Alabama 77-60 TYLER WALDREP, Associated Press Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 9:31 p.m.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Destanni Henderson had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead No. 5 South Carolina to a 77-60 victory over Alabama on Monday night.
The Crimson Tide cut the deficit as low as eight points late in the third quarter, but Zia Cooke scored nine of her 18 total points during the final 11 minutes to keep the Gamecocks (7-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) in near-total control down the stretch.