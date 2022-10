NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson threw for 368 yards, the Delaware defense allowed just 159 total yards and the Blue Hens defeated Towson 24-10 on Saturday.

Henderson completed 25 of 41 passes with touchdown throws of 74 yards to Chandler Harvin and 4 yards to Khory Spruill. Harvin finished with three receptions for 105 yards.