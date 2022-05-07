Heinen's goal ignites late surge, Penguins top Rangers 7-4 WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer May 7, 2022 Updated: May 7, 2022 10:38 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter (77) celebrates his goal in the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue blocks a shot during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 New York Rangers' Kaapo Kakko (24) shoots the puck past Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) for a goal during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 New York Rangers' Andrew Copp (18) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust, right, collides with New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 New York Rangers' Jacob Trouba (8) collides with Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) blocks a shot and Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter (77) cannot get his stick on the rebound during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Pittsburgh Penguins' Brock McGinn (23) celebrates with Jason Zucker (16) after scoring during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Pittsburgh Penguins' Evan Rodrigues (9) celebrates his second goal of the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Pittsburgh Penguins' Evan Rodrigues (9) celebrates his second goal of the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Danton Heinen's first playoff goal in three years just past the midway point of the third period broke a tie to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-4 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference series.
Pittsburgh blew a three-goal first-period lead but recovered behind the play of third-string goaltender Louis Domingue and Heinen, who jumped on a loose puck near the New York goal line and flicked a shot by Alexandar Georgiev 11:02 into the third to put the Penguins in front to stay.