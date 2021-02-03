Heinen, Backes send Ducks past Kings 3-1 in Freeway Faceoff GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 12:49 a.m.
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (56) and Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (20) square up for a fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen (40) deflects a shot by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Ben Hutton (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Anaheim Ducks center Troy Terry (61) and Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) reach for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) catches himself on the boards as his stick flies and players shield themselves during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danton Heinen and David Backes scored, and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night in the first Freeway Faceoff of the season.
John Gibson made 20 saves and Nicolas Deslauriers had an empty-net goal for the Ducks, who got only their fourth victory of the season in the 152nd edition of this Southern California rivalry.