Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1 DAIMON EKLUND, Associated Press March 17, 2022 Updated: March 17, 2022 1:48 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night.
Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season.