Heat beat 76ers 99-90 in Game 6 to advance to East finals DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer May 12, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler dunks against Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey (0) and James Harden (1) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13), P.J. Tucker (17), and Max Strus (31) celebrate past Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, right, dunks against Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler hangs from the rim after dunking against Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey (0) and James Harden (1) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo, left, and Jimmy Butler go up for the rebound during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey goes up for a shot against Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13), Jimmy Butler, second left, and P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid wipes his face during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, right, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and waved “bye bye” to the Philly crowd as he sent the Miami Heat into the Eastern Conference finals with a 99-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in Game 6.
The Heat will play the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series. The defending champion Bucks lead that series 3-2, with Game 6 on Friday night in Milwaukee.