Hayes' 3-run HR in 9th lifts Pirates to 4-2 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a three-run homer off Taylor Rogers with one out in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Saturday night.

It was the first time the Padres lost in Joe Musgrove's nine starts this season. The big right-hander from suburban El Cajon pitched six strong innings against his former team.

It was the second blown save in 19 chances for Rogers (0-1). Summoned to protect a 2-1 lead, he struggled right away, allowing Michael Perez's double and walking Tucupita Marcano. Rogers struck out Cal Mitchell but then served up Hayes' homer to center field, his first of the season.

The Pirates had been 0-24 when trailing after eight innings.

Anthony Banda (1-0) pitched one inning for the win and David Bednar worked a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

The Padres went ahead 2-1 when Trent Grisham singled in Luke Voit with two outs in the seventh.

San Diego had won each of Musgrove's first eight starts. He held his former team to one run and six hits while striking out seven and walking two.

The Padres continued to struggle offensively, stranding a season-high 16 runners. They played without star slugger Manny Machado, who leads the NL with a .357 batting average. He sat out with tennis elbow that manager Bob Melvin said has been bothering Machado for several days.

Musgrove got out of a bases-loaded jam in the third but the Pirates tied the game in the fourth on two singles and a dribbler. With Josh VanMeter on third and Jack Suwinski on first, Perez hit a one-out dribbler down the first base line. Musgrove scooped it with his glove to catcher Austin Nola, but VanMeter scored and Perez reached as Nola’s throwing error allowed Suwinski to advance to third.

Voit opened the seventh with a walk off Dillon Peters and advanced on Jake Cronenworth's groundout. Peters was hit on the left foot by Cronenworth's comebacker, made the play at first and then came out. Voit scored on Grisham's single to right off Chris Stratton.

Nola hit a sacrifice fly in the second. The Padres loaded the bases with two outs before Kim Ha-seong struck out.

Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel robbed Eric Hosmer of a home run with a leaping grab against the fence and then fell flat on his back. Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker raised his arms in celebration.

Brubaker allowed an unearned run and six hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: Gamel came out of the game after stealing second in the eighth.

Padres: Melvin said Machado lobbied to play but "this is something we need to calm down because it's not getting any better.” Machado is day-to-day.

UP NEXT

The series concludes Sunday when Pirates RHP Roansy Contreras (1-0) opposes rookie LHP MacKenzie Gore (3-1, 2.06 ERA).

