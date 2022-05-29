Hayes' 3-run HR in 9th lifts Pirates to 4-2 win over Padres
BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a three-run homer off Taylor Rogers with one out in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Saturday night.
It was the first time the Padres lost in Joe Musgrove's nine starts this season. The big right-hander from suburban El Cajon pitched six strong innings against his former team.