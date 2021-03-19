Hawkeyes build lead, send 5 wrestlers to national semifinals March 19, 2021 Updated: March 19, 2021 7:40 p.m.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, takes on Purdue's Devin Schroder during their 125-pound match in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA wrestling championships Friday, March 19, 2021, in St. Louis.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, right, takes on Arizona State's Cohlton Schultz during their 285-pound match in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA wrestling championships Friday, March 19, 2021, in St. Louis.
Purdue's Devin Schroder grabs the leg of Iowa's Spencer Lee during their 125-pound match in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA wrestling championships Friday, March 19, 2021, in St. Louis.
Minnesota's Gable Steveson, top, takes on Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet during their 285-pound match in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA wrestling championships Friday, March 19, 2021, in St. Louis.
Minnesota's Gable Steveson prepares to take on Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet during their 285-pound match in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA wrestling championships Friday, March 19, 2021, in St. Louis.
Wisconsin's Trent Hillger, left, takes on Iowa State's Gannon Gremmel during their 285-pound match in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA wrestling championships Friday, March 19, 2021, in St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Spencer Lee and four of his Iowa teammates reached the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships Friday, and the Hawkeyes continued tor push for their first team title since 2010.
Lee, going for a third straight national title, faced his toughest test of the season in the quarterfinals. He led ninth-seeded Devin Schroder of Purdue 3-2 after the second period before scoring a quick seven points in the third for a 10-2 major decision and his 33rd straight victory.