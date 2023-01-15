Hawaii 79, Long Beach St. 70

George 2-7 0-0 4, L.Traore 2-6 0-1 4, Hunter 7-15 4-4 18, Jones 3-8 0-0 8, A.Traore 7-12 2-5 16, Stroud 5-10 2-2 12, Tsohonis 3-11 2-2 8, Rotegaard 0-0 0-2 0, Polynice 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-72 10-16 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason