Hawaii 76, Pepperdine 70

Lewis 9-21 4-4 23, Porter 4-9 1-2 10, Basham 1-1 0-0 2, Mallette 5-8 5-5 15, Mitchell 3-8 2-2 9, Moore 1-4 5-5 8, Zidek 1-2 1-2 3, Coulibaly 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 18-20 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason