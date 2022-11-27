Skip to main content
Sports

Hawaii 72, Texas St. 65

Love 4-6 1-2 9, Morgan 3-7 1-1 8, Davis 5-12 0-0 12, Dawson 1-4 0-0 2, Harrell 8-15 5-7 23, Gatkek 3-6 1-2 7, Sykes 0-2 0-0 0, Drinnon 1-2 0-0 2, Mason 1-3 0-0 2, D.Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 8-12 65.

HAWAII (5-1)

Hepa 2-7 0-0 6, da Silva 6-10 2-8 14, Avea 0-4 8-8 8, N.Coleman 6-11 7-9 21, McClanahan 3-5 3-6 10, Rouhliadeff 5-6 0-0 11, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Riley 1-1 0-0 2, Lado 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 20-31 72.

Halftime_Texas St. 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas St. 5-10 (Harrell 2-2, Davis 2-4, Morgan 1-3, Dawson 0-1), Hawaii 6-16 (N.Coleman 2-6, Hepa 2-6, Rouhliadeff 1-1, McClanahan 1-2, Jackson 0-1). Fouled Out_Gatkek, Drinnon. Rebounds_Texas St. 29 (Davis, Gatkek 7), Hawaii 27 (da Silva 7). Assists_Texas St. 5 (Harrell 3), Hawaii 12 (N.Coleman, McClanahan 3). Total Fouls_Texas St. 26, Hawaii 13. A_3,428 (4,500).

More for you
Written By