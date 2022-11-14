Hawaii 71, E. Washington 51

Allegri 3-8 4-7 10, Price 1-5 1-2 3, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Stroud 4-9 1-2 9, Venters 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 2-5 2-2 6, Coward 3-6 3-4 10, Harper 1-3 0-0 3, Erikstrup 3-7 0-2 6, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0, George 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 11-19 51.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason