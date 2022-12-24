Hawaii 62, Washington St. 51

Gueye 3-9 1-1 7, Rodman 1-4 2-3 5, Bamba 6-18 6-6 19, Houinsou 2-5 2-3 6, Powell 0-7 0-0 0, Darling 1-4 0-1 2, Mullins 3-8 0-0 7, Diongue 2-4 1-1 5, Rosario 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 12-15 51.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason