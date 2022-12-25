Hawaii 58, SMU 57

Odigie 3-5 0-0 6, Williamson 3-8 0-1 6, Nutall 6-14 3-4 15, Phelps 8-19 2-4 20, Smith 3-3 0-0 7, Ambrose-Hylton 0-1 0-0 0, Todorovic 1-5 0-0 3, Koulibaly 0-0 0-0 0, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0, Njie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 5-9 57.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason