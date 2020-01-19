Harvey's career-high 24 helps Nicholls rally to 79-72 win

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Elvis Harvey Jr. scored a career-high 24 points as Nicholls State defeated Central Arkansas in a come-from-behind 79-72 win on Saturday.

Harvey was 8-for-10 shooting as the Colonels (12-7, 6-2 Southland) rebounded from a conference loss, roaring back from a 13-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Bears 49-29 in the second half.

Andre Jones added 20 points, D'Angelo Hunter had 11 points and Warith Alatishe added three blocks and six points for Nicholls.

Top scorer Dexter McClanahan (15 ppg) was held to seven on 1-of-11 shooting.

DeAndre Jones had 26 points, making 6-of-7 from distance, with seven rebounds and seven assists for the Bears (5-14, 4-4). Rylan Bergersen added 12 points. Jaxson Baker and Hayden Koval each scored 11 points.

Central Arkansas pushed its lead to 17 points early in the second half before Nicholls went on a 30-13 tear over 10-1/2 minutes to grab a 62-60 lead with 7:09 left. The Colonels made 12 of 18 shots in the rally, 4-of-5 from behind the arc.

Nicholls State faces Houston Baptist at home on Wednesday. Central Arkansas faces Abilene Christian at home next Saturday.

