Harvey, Severino power Orioles to 4-3 win over Tigers DAVE HOGG, Associated Press July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 11:41 p.m.
1 of12 Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino is greeted in the dugout after his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey throws to first in a pickoff attempt during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts after his sacrifice fly to center with the bases loaded during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario beats the tag of Baltimore Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco (3) to advance on a wild pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Paul Fry throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro is forced out at second as Baltimore Orioles second baseman Pat Valaika (11) throws to first to complete the double play hit into by Tigers' Derek Hill during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Detroit Tigers' Zack Short flips his bat after lining out to Baltimore Orioles shortstop Ramon Urias during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera watches his sacrifice fly to center during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
DETROIT (AP) — Matt Harvey extended his shutout streak to 18 1/3 innings, and Pedro Severino homered twice, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.
Harvey (6-10) allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings without walking a batter. After a terrible start to the year, the right-hander pitched a third straight scoreless start for the first time in his career.