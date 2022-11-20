Harvard 69, Siena 59

Stormo 6-9 0-0 12, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Billups 2-5 4-4 9, McCollum 0-4 2-2 2, Platek 5-13 2-2 15, Baer 1-4 0-0 2, Eley 2-6 0-0 4, Kellier 3-4 0-0 7, Tekin 2-3 0-0 4, Lane 0-0 0-2 0, Birgisson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 8-10 59.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason