Harvard 61, Loyola Chicago 55

Alston 3-7 1-2 7, Welch 5-6 0-1 12, Kennedy 2-3 0-0 4, Norris 2-7 0-0 6, Schwieger 3-8 3-3 9, Dawson 0-3 2-4 2, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Golden 4-5 0-0 8, Edwards 1-8 0-0 3, Hutson 1-2 0-0 2, Quinn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 6-10 55.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason