Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival.

Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts.

Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves,

On the game-winner, Kirill Kaprizov outmuscled a Chicago defenseman for the puck in the right corner and fed Mats Zuccarello near the slot. His touch pass found Hartman alone at the left side for a redirect that Lankinen had no chance on. Greenway scored into an empty net.

Improving to 4-1-1 in its last six, Minnesota began the day tied with Nashville for third place in the Central Division, three points back of second-place St. Louis.

Gaudreau converted a feed from Fiala for a 1-0 lead late in the opening frame. With the helper, Fiala established a career-high with 55 points.

Nursing a one-goal lead, Talbot stopped Boris Katchouk on a breakaway with 11:32 left. His other biggest saves came in the second period: robbing Kirby Dach near the right post on a feed from Patrick Kane and a sprawled arm save on Dominik Kubalik off a Dach feed.

Jones tied the game for Chicago midway through the third period with a wrist shot from the left dot that beat Talbot high on the glove side.

Lankinen started in goal instead of Marc-Andre Fleury, who could be moved to a contender by Monday’s trade deadline. Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said Friday the team is in rebuilding mode — the same day Chicago traded Brandon Hagel, the team’s second-leading goal scorer with 21.

NOTES

Minnesota is 21-1-1 when leading after one period and 22-0-2 leading after two. … Blackhawks D Alex Vlasic made his NHL debut, four days after signing a three-year entry-level contract. ... Katchouk and RW Taylor Raddysh also played in their first Chicago game. Each was acquired from Tampa Bay on Friday as part of the Hagel trade.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At home on Sunday against Winnipeg.

Wild: Host Vegas on Monday.

___

