Hartman, Ellison help No. 13 Wake Forest top No. 21 NC State

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman accounted for four touchdowns while Justice Ellison ran for a short score with 1:47 left to help No. 13 Wake Forest beat No. 21 North Carolina State 45-42 on Saturday night, claiming a critical Atlantic Coast Conference division win.
The win allowed the Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-0 ACC) to take a huge step toward claiming the Atlantic Division championship won by Clemson each year on the way to winning the past six league titles. Wake Forest now must win one of its last two games, both on the road, to secure the division winner’s ticket to the ACC championship game.