Hartford 98, Houghton 32

Preaster 1-12 0-0 2, Rolleman 3-9 2-2 9, Taufahema 3-7 4-4 10, Rosa 1-5 0-0 3, Rosario 0-1 0-0 0, Cole 2-4 1-1 5, Morse 0-1 0-0 0, Rivera 0-4 0-0 0, Gustafson 1-3 0-0 3, Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Gibson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 11-50 7-7 32.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason