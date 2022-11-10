Hartford 85, Northern Vermont-Lyndon 43

Ja.Phillips 0-4 0-0 0, Roy 3-7 0-0 7, Bukle 4-11 0-0 10, Carlisle 2-9 3-3 7, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Macknail 3-3 0-0 8, Ju.Phillips 2-4 2-4 6, Trapani 0-1 0-0 0, Gonyea 0-5 0-0 0, McCann 0-0 0-0 0, Worlock 0-1 0-0 0, Horowitz-McCadden 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Bergmans 0-1 0-0 0, Fitzgerald 1-2 0-0 3, Terrill 0-0 0-0 0, Burridge 0-1 0-0 0, Loehr 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-56 5-7 43.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason