Harrison grabs 3 TDs, No. 3 Buckeyes rout Arkansas St 45-12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson ran for another two scores and No. 3 Ohio State raced past Arkansas State 45-12 on Saturday.
Harrison had a career-best seven catches for 184 yards. Coupled with his three-touchdown performance as a first-year player in the Rose Bowl last season, Harrison became only the second Ohio State receiver to have a pair of three-touchdown games in his career. Joey Galloway had multiple touchdown games in 1993 and '94.