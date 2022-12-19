Harris, Embiid carry 76ers past Raptors 104-101 in overtime

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris hit a 3-pointer in overtime that put Philadelphia ahead to stay, and Joel Embiid had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the 76ers extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 104-101 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Monday night.
Harris put the Sixers ahead with 2:12 left in OT and finished with 21 points, making five of his seven 3-point attempts. Harris had another 3-pointer called off in overtime after a play went to review. A moving screen by PJ Tucker erased the basket.