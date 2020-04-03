Harper, Matz latest MLBers to contribute to virus relief

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper and New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz are the latest baseball players to make donations to coronavirus relief efforts.

Harper and his wife, Kayla, are giving $500,000 to Direct Relief and Three Square in his hometown of Las Vegas and Philabundance in Philadelphia.

“Now is the time to come together and adhere to the guidelines of medical professionals! We are wishing the best to all with our prayers during this time,” the couple said in a statement.

Matz is having his foundation donate $32,000 to New York City first responders and hospitals — the first two numbers matching his uniform number. Matz tweeted Friday the money will be given by TRU32.

“Thanks to those who support & contribute to the program all year. Partially because of your generosity, we’re able to pitch in now,” he said. “The first of three donations just went out to one of the hardest hit hospitals in NYC, Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, so close to our Mets Citi Field.”

