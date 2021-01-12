Harmon scores 22 points; Oklahoma cruises past TCU 82-46

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — De’Vion Harmon made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Oklahoma to an 82-46 rout over TCU on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma (7-4, 3-3), which beat TCU 82-78 on Dec. 6 in a Big 12 Conference opener, ended a two-game losing skid. The Horned Frogs (9-5, 2-4) have lost three straight since having their five-game winning streak snapped.