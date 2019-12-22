Hardnett's 3 lifts UMKC over South Dakota 78-75

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Jahshire Hardnett hit a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining for his only points of the game and Missouri-Kansas City slipped past South Dakota 78-75 on Sunday.

Jordan Giles made 1 of 2 free throws with 19 seconds to go to put the Kangaroos (7-7) up 75-73, but Ty Chisom answered with a jumper pull South Dakota even and set the stage for Hardnett.

Giles topped UMKC with 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the floor. Brandon McKissic hit 9 of his 11 shots and scored 19, while Rob Whitfield hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. UMKC shot 63% from the floor (31 of 49) and hit 6 of 13 from distance.

Tyler Hagedorn topped the Coyotes (9-5) with 29 points and nine rebounds. Cody Kelley hit three 3-pointers and scored 15, while Tyler Peterson added 11 points. South Dakota shot 49% overall (26 of 53) and sank 5 of 13 from distance.