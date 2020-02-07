Harding goes off for 44, Weber State tops Sac State 70-66

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jerrick Harding scored 44 points — a season-high and Dee Events Center record — and Weber State needed all of them to edge past Sacramento State 70-66 on Thursday night.

Harding was 14-for-21 shooting, made five 3-pointers and converted all 11 of his free throws to become Weber State's all-time leading scorer.. His arena-record 44th point came on a tough pull-up jumper that broke a 66-66 tie with 1:27 to play. He scored six of Weber State's last eight points.

Harding also leads the Big Sky and is ninth in the nation, averaging 21.7 points per game.

Kham Davis made two insurance free throws with 14 seconds go to, finishing with four points and six rebounds for Weber State (9-14, 5-7). Tim Fuller added 10 rebounds. Dima Zdor had four blocks.

Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa tied his career high with 22 points on five 3-pointers for the Hornets (11-10, 4-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Joshua Patton added 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcats evened the season series against the Hornets with the win. Sacramento State defeated Weber State 71-57 on Jan. 11. Weber State plays Northern Arizona at home on Saturday. Sacramento State takes on Idaho State on the road on Saturday.

