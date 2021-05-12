Harden returns to score 18 points, Nets beat Spurs 128-116 BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer May 12, 2021 Updated: May 12, 2021 10:43 p.m.
1 of9 Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) looks to pass away from San Antonio Spurs' Rudy Gay (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, left, and Tyler Johnson, right, defend San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Brooklyn Nets' Nicolas Claxton (33) drives past San Antonio Spurs' Drew Eubanks (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, right, shoots over San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, right, shoots over San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan (10) passes away from Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) and Landry Shamet (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden had 18 points and 11 assists in his return from an 18-game absence to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-116 on Wednesday night.
Coming off the bench in an NBA game for the first time since he won the league's Sixth Man award for Oklahoma City in 2011-12, Harden also had seven rebounds after the longest layoff of his career, missing more than a month because of a strained right hamstring.