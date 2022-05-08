Harden, Embiid power 76ers past Heat, even series 2-2 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer May 8, 2022 Updated: May 8, 2022 10:57 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 116-108 on Sunday night in Game 4 to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
The Heat won the first two games in Miami with Embiid out with a right orbital fracture and mild concussion. The 76ers won Games 3 and 4 at home with Embiid and his mask in the lineup.