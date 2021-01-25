Harden, Durant help Nets break away late, beat Heat 98-85 BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 10:14 p.m.
1 of9 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant shoots as he falls to the floor after being fouled by Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo dunks over Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket between Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala (28) and guard Kendrick Nunn during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks over Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) loses the ball driving to the basket past Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden reacts after dunking during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving chases down the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) controls the ball while defended by Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden and Kevin Durant each scored 20 points despite three relatively quiet quarters, and the Brooklyn Nets broke away with a big run in the fourth to beat the Miami Heat 98-85 on Monday night.
Kyrie Irving added 16 points for the Nets, who completed a sweep of the Heat in two games that couldn't have been more different. Brooklyn won 128-124 on Saturday, then took the rematch despite barely topping its lowest-scoring game of the season.