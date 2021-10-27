Hard Rock considering two NYC-area casinos 8 miles apart WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press Oct. 27, 2021 Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 1:56 p.m.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Hard Rock wants to build a casino in or near New York City, even as it moves forward with a plan to build another one in northern New Jersey, about 8 miles away.
Jim Allen, chairperson of the global gambling, entertainment and hospitality company owned by Florida's Seminole Indian tribe, said Tuesday that Hard Rock will submit an expression of interest to New York officials by the Dec. 10 deadline.