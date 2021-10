Hard Hat/Latella’s rolled through bracket play with a perfect 6-0 record, including a 21-4 win over HTM (Idaho), in the championship game to take home the 29th annual Senior Softball World Championship title in Las Vegas (NV).

Pitcher Keith Anderson was named tournament MVP. Steve Steransak, Tim Arciola, Nelson Perpetuo and James Caterbone III earned All-Tournament team honors.

Sponsored by SSUSA, it is the largest slow pitch softball World tournament in the U.S, covering a total of three weeks and various divisions of men’s and women’s softball across age brackets 40 to 85.

Based out of East Haven, with players from across Connecticut (Milford, Trumbull, Branford, East Haven, Deep River, Fairfield, New Milford, Seymour, Stamford and Wilton), and sponsored by Hard Hat Café and Peter Latella, the local combine competed in the Men’s 50 & Over Major Division, which was made up of 46 teams.