Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two finish at Russian Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his racer during the Russian Formula one Grand Prix, at the 'Sochi Autodrom' Formula One circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton coasted to a comfortable victory and led a Mercedes one-two finish at the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday to tighten his grip on a sixth World Championship.

Valtteri Bottas followed his teammate home at the Sochi Autodrome, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third as the Italian team threw away a possible one-two finish of its own.

Hamilton also clocked the fastest lap as Mercedes secured the full quota of points.

Hamilton now leads Bottas in the championship by 73 points with just 130 remaining to play for. Leclerc is 107 points behind the British driver.

Max Verstappen in the Red Bull started ninth and made up five places in a typically feisty drive by the Dutchman.