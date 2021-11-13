Hail Mary alert, South Dakota beats SDSU 23-20 on final play

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Carson Camp connected with Jeremiah Webb on a 57-yard Hail Mary as time expired to help South Dakota beat South Dakota State 23-30 on Saturday.

Camp eluded pressure from South Dakota State's three-man pass rush, and heaved it to about the 4-yard line where it was tipped several times. Webb outjumped teammate Caleb Vander Esch at the 1 and took a step into the end zone. Webb and his teammates rushed to the other side of the end zone in celebration.