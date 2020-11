Haig’s goal lifts Foran boys soccer to victory

Eric Haig scored in the 10th minute for Foran in its 1-0 win against Amity.

Ben Carlson had the assist for coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions (6-2-1).

Foran led 7-6 in shots.

Luca Marinelli made 4 saves.

Juan Rodriguez had 6 saves for Amity (5-4).