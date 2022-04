Law defeated Platt Tech 7-0. Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Linda Chen 6-0, 6-0; Samantha Burns (L) def. Dayanna Calle-Vasco 6-0, 6-0; Isabella Gecaj (L) def. Jelene Lainez 6-0, 6-0; Sabrina Lawless (L) def. Ashley Folloni 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Caroline Doyle/Olivia Hudak (L) def. Angelee Burges/Lilly Ferron 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Maselli/Chloe Haasch (L) def. Sharily Gonzalez/Daisy Cumpis 6-0, 6-0; Kaitlyn Goldberg/Moulika Sivalenka (L) def. Khlowie Visconti/Xochilt Ramirez 6-0, 6-0.

Foran girls’ tennis

Foran defeated Platt Tech 6-1. Singles: Sara Money (F) def Linda Chen 8-0, Bridget Kiernan (F) def Dayanna Calle Vasco 8-0, Liv Connelly (F) def Rianna Jackson 8-0, Sienna Mannino (F) def Jelone Caing 8-4; Doubles: Apneet Bhangoo/Teagan Glass (F) def Khlowie Visconti/Xochilt Ramirez 8-0, Katelyn Vitalleti/Meredith Hayes (F) def Shurily Gonzalez/Daisy Riempis 8-5, Himlaye/Lilly Ferron (PT) def Lorelai Christy/Sam Zieman 8-3.

Foran boys’ tennis

Foran defeated Wilbur Cross 4-3. Singles: Ryan Purviance (F) def. Hashaun Agarro (WC) 6-2, 0-6, 7-5; Arush Puri (F) def. Young Kim (WC) 6-2, 6-3; Adam Shargawe (WC) def. Danny Ruano (F) 7-6 (8-6), 6-1; Tristan Adorno (F) def. Lily Goren (WC) 6-4, 6-3; Doubles: Keith Pokornowski and Kyle Pokornowski (F) def. Antonio Mandania and Mario Berrios (WC) 6-2, 6-0; Sofia Beyoda Rose and Jayden Rivera (WC) def. Steven Mingrone and Josh Cummings (F) 6-3, 6-2; Cassius Morgan Coe and Sam Heenan (WC) def. Oscar Lin and Devin Dai (F) 6-2, 6-3.

Law boys’ tennis

Law defeated North Haven 5-2. Singles: Dan Folloni (JL) def. Seth Tobin 6-0, 6-0, Ben Rudikoff (NH) def. Berat Genc 6-1, 6-0; Rishabh Nair (JL) def. Billy Lipinski 6-4, 7-6 (5), Dean O'Donnell (JL) def. Nathan Oh 6-3, 6-2; Doubles: Julien Roy/Jonathan Uruchida (JL) def. Jess Hansard/Justin Geremia 6-4, 6-3; Evan Looney/Alex Lancian (NH) def. Arshaq Ahmed/Alastaire Balin 6-4, 7-5; Zachary Moller/Mason Turner (JL) def. Oscar Hammarlund/Parthiv Patel 6-1, 6-2.

Foran baseball

Braden Tarczali hit game-winning two-run home run when Foran rallied past East Haven 2-0. Joe Gaetano solo home run. Brian Massey got the win in relief of Zach Worzel. Brandon Payne shut out Branford 5-0.

Law baseball

Mike Merchant drove in three when Law defeated Branford 9-4. Declan Wywoda picked up the win in relief for the Lawmen, which scored eight runs over the final two innings.

Foran softball

Morgan Viesselman was 4-for-4 with two singles, a double, a home run and three RBIs to lead Foran to its 11-4 SCC win over Branford. Haley Stroffolino hit a home run. Chloe Nittoly had a double. Viesselman also pitched six innings and had nine strikeouts. Kendall LaMorte hit a two-run home run on a 3-2 count with two outs in the sixth to score the winning runs in a 5-3 win against West Haven.

Law softball

Mady Bull had three hits and four runs scored in a 13-3 win against Branford. Bull pitched a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Elizabeth Roos had three hits and two RBIs. Nicolina Salanto had two hits and drove in two runs. Law improved to 5-1 with a 12-0 win over Mercy. Salanto hit a home run. Bull doubled and tripled.

Foran boys’ lacrosse

Eli Gomes, Joey Honcz, Chris Adkins and Jack Cushman each had three goals from Foran defeated West Haven 13-1. Andrew Kupson had a goal. Luca Ubaldi and Adkins had two assists each. Liam Young, Max Howland, Gomes and Mike Miller each had one assist. Simon Collette (4 saves) and Charlie Sampson (6 saves) combined to earn the win in goal. Cushman scored four goals with an assist in a 10-4 win over Morgan. Adkins had two goals and two assists.

Law boys’ golf

Jaden Archuleta shot a to earn medalist honors in Law’s 188-258 win over Hillhouse at Alling Memorial GC). Dylan Soule shot 43, Peter Savoie 53 and Derek Cascone-Kirkland 49. Law topped East Haven 205-216 at Orange Hills. Leadint way were medalist Archuleta 46, Soule 48; Savoie 55 and Cascone-Kirkland 56.

Foran golf

Foran lost to Branford 165-202 at Pine Orchard. Mia Coppola, 46; Miles O’Sullivan, 49; Austin Weiss, 52; and Luke Thomas led Foran.