HS update: Foran wins lacrosse matchups from Law

Foran took an 8-2 lead over Law at the half on its way to a 12-6 victory. Mia Williams scored five goals as the Lions improved to 12-1. Celidgh Pikul and Kylee Payne each had two goals. Mallory Janik, Zoe Fallon and Ava Deitelbaum scored goals. Pikul and Janik had assists. Rylie Bryant made three saves. Law, 5-6, received two goals each from Chloe Konareski, Lindsay Konlian and Maya Rosado. Avery Fletcher had six saves. Foran led 8-5 at the half and defeated Hamden 11-10. Payne scored five goals. Williams scored three goals. Janik had a goal and three assists. Grace Foley and Pikul each had a goal. Zoe Fallon had an assist. Bryant stopped three shots by 8-3 Hamden.
