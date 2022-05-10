HS update: Foran wins lacrosse matchups from Law

Foran took an 8-2 lead over Law at the half on its way to a 12-6 victory. Mia Williams scored five goals as the Lions improved to 12-1. Celidgh Pikul and Kylee Payne each had two goals. Mallory Janik, Zoe Fallon and Ava Deitelbaum scored goals. Pikul and Janik had assists. Rylie Bryant made three saves. Law, 5-6, received two goals each from Chloe Konareski, Lindsay Konlian and Maya Rosado. Avery Fletcher had six saves. Foran led 8-5 at the half and defeated Hamden 11-10. Payne scored five goals. Williams scored three goals. Janik had a goal and three assists. Grace Foley and Pikul each had a goal. Zoe Fallon had an assist. Bryant stopped three shots by 8-3 Hamden.

Foran topped Law 16-7 to move to 9-1 on the season. Andrew Kupson scored four goals. Chris Adkins and Jack Cushman had three each. Eli Gomes (two), Matt Miller, Liam Young, Max Howland and Drew Hanlets scored one apiece. Joey Honcz, Gomes and Adkins each had two assists. Cushman and Howland had one each. Simon Collette made six saves. Luke Henricksen and Connor Chirico each scored three goals for Law (4-7). Matt Hagerty had one. Chirico had an assist. Louis Sabo had nine saves.

Foran boys’ tennis

Foran swept East Haven 7-0 to improve to 8-4. Singles: Ryan Purviance (F) def. Kevin Phan (EH) 6-0, 6-0; Arush Puri (F) def. Greg Vera (EH) 6-0, 6-0); Danny Ruano (F) def. Mateo Ramirez (EH) 6-0, 6-0; Foran won No. 4 singles by forfeit. Doubles: Keith Pokornowski and Kyle Pokornowski (F) def. Thann Ngo and Shiv Patel (EH) 7-5, 6-0; Josh Cummings and Oscar Lin (F) def. Victor Unabia and Aedan Conners (EH) 6-4, 3-6, (10-3); Noah Held and Johann Chen (F) def. Gus Flores and Mateo Romera 6-2, 6-4.

Law boys’ tennis

Law swept West Haven 7-0 to improve to 6-7. Singles: Dan Folloni (JL) def. Miguel Torres 6-0, 6-1; Berat Genc (JL) def. Benjamin Sager 6-0, 6-1; Rishabh Nair (JL) def. Brandon Sihaphong 6-1, 6-0; Dean O'Donnell (JL) def. Ali Mohamednoor 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Julien Roy/Jonathan Uruchida (JL) def. Eshwar Balakumar/Robert Vets 6-0, 6-1; Arshaq Ahmed/Alastaire Balin (JL) def. Johnny Chen/Yousef Khan 7-6 (4), 6-4; Zachary Moller/Mason Turner (JL) def. Abdourahim Mbengue/Javon Huang 6-1, 6-1.

Law girls’ tennis

Law defeated West Haven 5-2 to improve to 7-3. Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Joyce Delgado 6-0, 6-3; Sophie Mozuroski (WH) def. Samantha Burns 6-2, 6-3; Isabella Gecaj (L) def. Celia Williams 6-3, 6-2; Alex Valverde (WH) def. Kayla Nastasia 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Caroline Doyle/Olivia Hudak (L) def. Annalucia Turcio/Marley Haver 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Maselli/Nihitha Kothapalli (L) def. Fay Aciker/Hilari Morrobel 6-0, 6-3; Chloe Haasch/Faith Santiago (L) def. Jeanette McLaughlin/Elyze Ancheta 6-3, 6-3.

Foran girls’ tennis

Foran edged our East Haven 4-3 to move to 3-10. East Haven is 6-6. Singles: Sara Money (F) def. Diana Vazquez 6-3, 6-2; Veda Lakkamraju (F) def. Alyson Alberino 6-1, 6-0; Aggie Dalton (F) def. Sydney Herard 6-2, 6-2; Liv Connelly (F) def. Abby Brooks 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Camryn Lendroth-Izabella Olszewski (EH) def. Bridget Kiernan-Sienna Mannino 6-0, 6-2; Karlee Lynn-Melania Korenovsky (EH) def. Teagan Glass-Apheet Bhangoo 6-2, 7-6 (8-6); Diya Patel-Christina Vera (EH) def. Rumeysa Bayram-Alexa Malerba 7-5, 6-2.

Law softball

Mady Bull and Talia Salanto combined on a no-hitter for five innings for Law in a 13-0 SCC win over Mercy. Bull, Paige Jolley, Courtney Hanson, Hailey Oliver and Nicolina Salanto all had two hits. Grace Kantor had a two-run home run for Law (11-1). Talia Salanto and Bull combined for their second straight no-hitter in an 18-0 shutout win over Branford. Great defensive plays by Macie Rascoll and Madison Lusignan kept it intact.

Foran softball

Kendall LaMorte hit a home run for the Lions in a 3-2 loss to a 7-1 West Haven team. Foran is 8-6.

Law baseball

Law used four extra-base hits to defeat Harding 15-4 and improve to 5-3. John Neider and Michael Merchant had triples. Kian McEnerney and Cody Dineson added doubles to a 15-hit attack. Brian Goglia and Cole Pleimann had doubles when Law defeated Branford 4-3 to improve to 6-3.

Law golf

Jaden Archuleta was medalist for Law with a 44 in its 180-189 loss to Sheehan at the par 36 course at The Farms. Dylan Soule shot 46, Pete Savoie 48 and Anthony Fino 51 for Law now 4-1. Sheehan is 3-3.

Foran golf

Mia Coppola and Luke Thomas each shot 51s for Foran in its 190-210 loss to North Haven at Traditions in Wallingford. Miles O'Sullivan shot 53, Kaitlin Dobrowski 55 and Maguire Casey 59 for the 3-5 Lions against 4-5 North Haven.