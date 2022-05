Foran took an 8-0 lead into the fifth inning and held on for an 8-7 victory over No. 1 Amity, handing the top-ranked Spartans (16-1) their first loss of the season on Saturday.

“We had RBIs from Trey Deitelbaum, Brandon Payne, Joe Gaetano and Brian Massey and were able to pit up a big number early,” Foran coach Garrett Walker said. “Amity then let their bats loose.”

Payne (1-0) allowed four runs on four hits over 4.2 innings and struck out two. Massey threw 2.1 innings in relief out of the bullpen for Foran (9-8).

“Brandon did a great job. It was a tough day to pitch with the humidity against the No. 1 team,” Walker said of his sophomore. “He got to the end of his rope, and we decided to get Brian in there coming off normal rest. He did the job the last two innings.”

Amity’s Mac Burke led off the top of the seventh with a solo home run to make it 8-7.

Massey, a senior, retired the Spartans’ fourth, fifth and sixth batters in order to secure the win.

“We are swinging the bats okay,” Walker said. “We open-up games well to put ourselves in position to win. We have got to play more consistent baseball in the sixth and seventh innings going into the postseason. We have got to find a way to do better late in games. Credit to Amity. It has a lot of firepower in that lineup.”

Law softball

Talia Salanto and Courtney Hanson each had three hits when Law defeated Platt Tech in five innings. Law is 11-1. Ella Franzman allowed two hits to earn her second victory. Mady Bull and Talia Salanto combined on a no-hitter for five innings for Law in a 13-0 SCC win over Mercy. Bull, Paige Jolley, Hanson, Hailey Oliver and Nicolina Salanto all had two hits. Grace Kantor had a two-run home run for Law (11-1). Talia Salanto and Bull combined for their second straight no-hitter in an 18-0 shutout win over Branford. Great defensive plays by Macie Rascoll and Madison Lusignan kept it intact.

Foran softball

Morgan Viesselman hit a walk-off double to score Haley Stroffolino in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Foran over Hand 7-6 in an SCC game. Foran is 11-7. Stroffolino led off the seventh with a triple before Viesselman’s heroics. Kendall LaMorte had two hits and Mary Rodrigues a triple for Foran. Sara Connelly and Mary Rodrigues had triples, and Connelly added a double, to help the Lions beat Lyman Hall 13-1. LaMorte hit a home run for the Lions in a 3-2 loss to a 7-1 West Haven team.

