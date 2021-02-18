Gut-Behrami wins again, edges Shiffrin in giant slalom ERIC WILLEMSEN, Associated Press Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 11:08 a.m.
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — After going her entire career without a major championship title, Lara Gut-Behrami added a second gold medal to her burgeoning collection from this year's skiing world championships.
Mikaela Shiffrin, meanwhile, earned a silver medal to give her one of each color — and with her best event still to come.